Indian, Chinese commanders hold talks over mounting tensions

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Indian and Chinese military commanders are holding talks for a second day following a new escalation in tensions along their contested border in the Ladakh region. Both of the Asian giants have accused the other of fresh provocations, including allegations of soldiers crossing into each other’s territory, months after their deadliest standoff in decades. Details of the talks which resumed Tuesday morning weren’t immediately disclosed. The two countries have amassed soldiers and equipment in the region in recent months. In June, rival soldiers fought with clubs, stones and their fists, leaving 20 Indian soldiers dead. China did not report any casualties, although unconfirmed reports based on photos of new burial grounds say Chinese losses may have topped three dozen.