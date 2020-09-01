Mnuchin says Trump still wants virus deal with Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the Trump administration remains willing to work on a bipartisan agreement to help small businesses, the unemployed, children and schools afftected by the coronavirus outbreak. Mnuchin at a hearing Tuesday accused Democratic leaders of holding up an agreement with hard-line positions. Democrats insist that dire economic conditions persist and say a larger relief package is needed. Mnuchin and top congressional Democrats have been in a monthslong stalemate over new relief legislation, with the two sides trillions of dollars apart. Lawmakers left Washington for the August recess without an agreement. Both sides insist they still want a deal.