Here is how the deer hunting season is shaping up where you live

(WQOW) - The DNR is out with its forecast for deer hunting this fall and the prospects appear good for area hunters.

The report says in west-central Wisconsin last winter was considered mild and had little to no impact on the deer herd.

Deer hunting is predicted to be "great" in Dunn and Pepin counties and "good" in Pierce and Saint Croix counties. Deer numbers are stable in Chippewa and Eau Claire counties.

In northern Wisconsin, the kill was down last year due to a late opener and heavy snow. That means hunters should see more mature bucks.

Deer numbers are reported to be very good in Polk, Washburn, Barron, Rusk and Sawyer counties.

The archery and crossbow seasons are being extended to the end of January in Buffalo, Eau Claire, Pepin and Pierce counties.

There will also be an antlerless gun hunt in those counties Christmas week.

In addition, a statewide antlerless gun hunt is set for December 10-13.