ECPD creates “Notable Case Log” to promote transparency

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Police Department is adding a new section to their website to promote transparency called the "Notable Case Log."

The log includes the number of police calls for service during a three to four day time frame by geographic district.

Eau Claire police officer Josh Miller said the commanding officers from each shift choose what they believe are significant cases from patrol briefings into the log and include a narrative summary of those incidents.

Miller said the death of George Floyd definitely put policing in the spotlight and added this log is one of the ways they hope to increase community engagement.

"It's usually cases in which arrests were made or we feel that the officers on a shift may need to know as they go into a shift because they may need to deal with similar issues or some of the same people.," said Miller. "And then it's also, we want to show that transparency to the public when we put this out there so that they sort of understand what we're doing on a day to day basis."

Identifying information such as names and specific locations get redacted.

The Notable Case Log will be updated every Monday and Thursday. If you'd like to take a look at a report from August 27 to August 31, click/tap here. If you'd like to like at other portions of the log, click/tap here.