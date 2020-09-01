 Skip to Content

ECASD students to receive free meals through end of year

We are excited to announce that, with the support of the USDA, our ECASD Food and Nutrition Department is able to continue to offer free breakfast and lunch to children age 18 and under who live in our school district. To-go meals at no cost can be picked up at our five secondary schools between 8:30-9:30 am Monday thru Friday based upon the school calendar for all children that meet the age requirement. Children do not need to be present, but a parent or guardian must be present to pick up the to-go meals. In addition, students who eat school breakfast or lunch (not including a la carte when available) when at school in their cohorts will also be provided with those meals at no cost.

We will share much more information with families as the District learns more from the Wisconsin DPI.

