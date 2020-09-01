Duterte orders customs chief to shoot, kill drug smugglers

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has publicly ordered a high-ranking official to shoot and kill drug smugglers in one of his most overt threats yet during a campaign that has killed thousands of mostly poor suspects. Duterte has steadfastly denied authorizing extrajudicial killings but has repeatedly and openly threatened drug dealers with death. Duterte gave the order to the customs commissioner in televised remarks from a Cabinet meeting. He expressed concern that drugs were still entering the country through its ports: “I’ll back you up and you won’t get jailed. If it’s drugs, you shoot and kill. That’s the arrangement.” He didn’t elaborate.