Daughter says ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero was ‘kidnapped’ in Dubai

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The man portrayed in the film “Hotel Rwanda” as saving the lives of more than 1,200 people from genocide was “kidnapped” while in Dubai, his daughter asserts. A video shared by Rwandan authorities as purported evidence backing his arrest on suspicions of terrorism has been quickly challenged by his foundation. Paul Rusesabagina’s appearance in handcuffs in Rwanda’s capital has prompted concern among some human rights activists that this is the latest example of the government targeting critics beyond its borders. It is not clear when he will appear in court or what evidence Rwanda has to support the charges.