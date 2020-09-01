Dangers of back-to-school posts on social media

(WQOW)- While families may share their excitement over the first day of school on Facebook for Twitter, law enforcement is reminding everyone of the dangers of posting certain information to the public.

Officials are warning students and parents to be cautious before posting back-to-school photos or other content-containing information on where the kid goes to school or where they live.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department says they have seen instances where children's personal information has been revealed to predators over social media in the past.

"This information, once you hit post or hit send, it's public information," said Brian Flug, school resource officer for the Chippewa Falls Police Department. "Those people can do their searches, they can find that information out, and if they want to do more digging, they can look into that and find out where these kids may be going to school or where they may live, or who they may be associating with."

Officers recommend not to post information about where the child goes to school or anything that can give that information away, like school logos or images. If you do decide to post, check your social media privacy settings beforehand.