Can I use a face shield instead of a mask? No. Health officials don’t recommend the clear plastic barriers as a substitute for masks because of the lack of research on whether they keep an infected person from spreading viral droplets to others. But wearing a shield along with a mask can provide added protection. Shields can protect your eyes and discourage you from touching your face. Research so far indicates the best shields for preventing viral spread are hooded or wrap around the sides of the face. Those leave less space for droplets from coughing and sneezing to escape.