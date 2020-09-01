Beaver Creek Reserve releases butterflies for winter

Fall Creek (WQOW) - It's the unofficial start to fall, and already you can feel a chill in the air. So can monarch butterflies, which is why Beaver Creek Reserve is spending this week tagging and releasing its monarch population.

Tuesday afternoon, 25 butterflies were tagged and released into the wild.

The monarchs, called marathon migrators, because of how far they travel, will then head to Mexico and be found by scientists there, waiting to check the tags and record where the butterflies migrated from.

"They'll be making it down [to Mexico] about November, so around March, they're going to start making their way up to us, but we're not going to get these monarchs that we're tagging," said Megan Giefer, a naturalist at Beaver Creek Reserve. "We're going to get their babies because these monarchs head to the summer states and lay eggs there, and those babies head toward us. That's when we see them at the end of May or June."

If you or your family would like to tag and release your own butterfly, the nature reserve will be continuing this process the rest of the week, until all 100 butterflies have been released.