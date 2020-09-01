Barr sets restrictions on surveillance of candidates, aides

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is imposing new restrictions on how it conducts any secret national security surveillance of candidates for federal offices or their staff. The restrictions were announced by Attorney General William Barr in a pair of memos issued Tuesday. They are part of broader changes to the Justice Department’s surveillance procedures that have been implemented in response to problems detected during the Russia investigation four years ago. One new policy would require the FBI to consider briefing a candidate or staffer that the person is at risk of being compromised by a foreign power before applying for a warrant from the secretive Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to eavesdrop on their communications.