Authorities identify man who drowned in Polk County

Polk County (WQOW) - We now know the name of a man who dove into shallow water and drowned over the weekend.

It happened on Saturday at 6:56 p.m. on Bone Lake which is east of Luck.

Polk County authorities say David Saleh, 57, of Amery, dove into two feet of water and apparently hit the lake bottom.

Family members were able to get him onto a pontoon and tried helping him. He was taken to Amery Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Read the previous story here