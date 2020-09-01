Australia policeman faces court over Indigenous man’s death

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A police officer has made a video appearance in an Outback court for a preliminary hearing on a charge that he murdered a 19-year-old Indigenous man who was shot dead in a desert community. Constable Zachary Rolfe appeared on Tuesday from his hometown of Canberra, where he has lived while free on bail since Kumanjayi Walker died in the Indigenous community of Yuendumu in November. Rolfe’s hearing in the Alice Springs Local Court will determine whether prosecutors have sufficient evidence to warrant the police officer standing trial for murder. Walker’s death was protested at anti-racism rallies around Australia that followed the death of Black man George Floyd in Minnesota in May.