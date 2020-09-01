5 Things to Know for Today

Here are a few things to know about the day’s news from The Associated Press. President Donald Trump — over the objection of local leaders — is visiting the protest-riven Wisconsin city of Kenosha where Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back by police. Law enforcement officials say the Oregon governor’s plan to mobilize units from Portland’s surrounding counties wouldn’t end the violence that’s approaching 100 consecutive nights of protests. Poll workers in Belarus are providing details to the AP of vote-rigging in the Aug. 9 election that kept authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko in power.