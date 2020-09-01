$1.3 million grant to aid at-risk CVTC students

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Chippewa Valley Technical College has received a $1.3 million grant to support its at-risk students who are less likely to complete their college education.

The TRIO SSS grant, funded by the U.S. Department of Education will enhance services for students in certain demographic groups, such as low-income households, first-generation students and students with disabilities

CVTC officials say studies show that people within these groups are at a higher risk of dropping out, so each student selected for the grant will receive services like one-on-one advising and career-focused guidance.

"If we help these students transition to college and through college, it will improve their graduation, it will improve their persistence, so they'll be retained at a higher rate and they'll graduate at a higher rate. So, the goal is to help these students get in, get through, and get on to their career," said Margo Keys, VP of Student Services at CVTC.

Up to 140 CVTC students can be served through the grant over a span of five years.