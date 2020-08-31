US cables: Colombia’s ex-president suspected of militia ties

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A newly declassified memo shows that a high-level U.S. Department of Defense official strongly suspected then Colombian President Álvaro Uribe had a history of dealings with violent paramilitaries. The document from the early days of Uribe’s presidency is among a batch of records shared with The Associated Press by the nonprofit National Security Archive, which contends it is the first to show that concerns about Uribe’s potentially unsavory ties with armed groups hired by wealthy landowners to protect them from guerrillas had reached the highest levels of the Pentagon.