Turkey accuses Greece of ‘piracy’ over eastern Mediterranean

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has accused Greece of “piracy” and warned that it will stand up to Athens’ alleged efforts to militarize islands near its coast, following claims that the neighboring country was reportedly building up troops on one such island in violation of treaties. NATO allies Turkey and Greece are locked in a dangerous standoff over maritime boundaries and offshore energy exploration rights, that was sparked when Turkey sent a research ship, accompanied by warships to search for gas and oil reserves. The two neighbors are engaged in competing military exercises at sea in recent weeks. Greek defense officials said that soldiers were sent to Kastellorizo as part of a regular rotation and that there was no military build up on the island.