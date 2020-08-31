The difference between astronomical and meteorological seasons

Ready or not, it's the last day of August. Soon, we'll be turning that dial towards fall weather. From a meteorological and climatological standpoint, tomorrow, September 1, is the first day of fall. Tomorrow's sunrise is just before 6:30 and sunset is around 7:40. Average temperatures have slowly begun to fall, and daylight continues to get shorter each day.

However, the Autumnal Equinox isn't until September 22. Many people have never heard of meteorological seasons, and even those that have probably are confused, or at least curious as to why there's a difference.

Astronomical seasons are based on Earth's position around the sun. This puts the first day of summer on the summer solstice, which has the most daylight of the entire year. The first day of fall is on the Autumnal Equinox, when daylight is about 12 hours.

While these are important dates, there are two main issues with them from a weather and climate perspective. For one, the hottest and coldest parts of the year are near the beginning of astronomical summer and winter, respectively. The second issue is that it's tough to compare data from both season to season and from a specific season like summer from one year to the next. Astronomical seasons vary from 89 to 93 days long. This is because season lengths change every year due to Earth's elliptical orbit, which is also constantly changing.

To solve both these issues, meteorologicial seasons start on the 1st of a month and last exactly three months. Down to the day, spring and summer always have 92 days, fall always has 91, and winter has 90 when not in a leap year, and 91 in leap years.

Starting on the first of each month also places the hottest part of the year in early to mid July is closer to the center of the summer season, and the coldest part of the year in January is near the middle of winter.

Since each season has the same amount of days, comparing seasons from one year to other years is much easier, and the data is easier to compile for comparison. This makes it easier for industires such as agriculture and commerce to use and interpret weather and climate data more effectively.

Moving on to the forecast, we got some much needed and meaningful rain this morning, with many places picking up between 1/2" and 1". Then the sky cleared out beautifully around midday and we were left with a sunny afternoon with temperatures in the 70s and no humidity at all.

In fact, it almost feels like early fall, and more of this weather is on the way. Temps drop to the 40s overnight under a clear sky, and while some clouds return tomorrow for the first day of meteorological fall, temps will be near average in the mid 70s (average high is 77°).

Wednesday will be a little warmer, and perhaps feel slightly humid with highs near 80 and plenty of sunshine, but a cold front early Thursday morning brings only small chances for rain, mainly north of Eau Claire, and will bring back cooler air with a northwest breeze.

Temperatures climb back slightly by Saturday, but again another cold front brings rain chances followed by cooler weather to start next week. In fact, the climate outlook through the middle of September looks to remain cooler than average.