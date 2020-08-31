Thai government delays purchase of submarines from China

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s government has decided to delay the purchase of two submarines from China, withdrawing its request to Parliament to include the sum for an initial payment in the fiscal year 2021 national budget. A government spokesman announced that Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha had told the navy to delay the 22.5 billion baht ($723 million) purchase until fiscal year 2022. The government had sought to have 3.375 billion baht ($108 million ) included in the 2021 budget to cover the first of seven annual installment payments. Critics had charged the purchases could not be justified while the country carried a huge economic burden from the coronavirus crisis.