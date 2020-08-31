Strong typhoon sweeping over Japan’s southernmost islands

TOKYO (AP) — A powerful typhoon is blowing over Japan’s southernmost islands on course for Japan’s main southern island and later the Korean Peninsula. Warnings issued for the area around Okinawa, home to U.S. military bases, said strong gusts could cause some homes to collapse and extremely high tides were a risk as well. The Japanese Meteorological Agency said Typhoon Maysak was expected to later make landfall on Kyushu, Japan’s southern main island, bringing strong winds and rain, then hit South Korea by Thursday. Maysak had 100 mph maximum winds at its center at daybreak and was forecast to strengthen slightly as it headed toward Kyushu.