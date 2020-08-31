State Senate to meet Monday in special session on police reform

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Senate will convene Monday for a special session on police reform.

Gov. Tony Evers last week ordered the Legislature to meet in special session to consider a package of bills he says are designed to increase police accountability.

Evers signed Executive Order #84 which requires the State Senate and Assembly to convene and take up a set of bills outlined in the order. The session is scheduled to begin at noon on Aug. 31.

Michael Bell's son was killed by Kenosha police in 2004. He led the push for a 2014 bill that requires independent investigations after police shootings.

"I think the political environment right now is more divided, but lawmakers need to set aside their differences and come together in a way forward," said Bell. "And if they don't shame on them."

Republican senator Van Wanggaard says there will be no votes anytime soon.

Both parties have their own package of proposals. Sen. Wanggaard said those bills might begin to circulate for possible support in the next few days.