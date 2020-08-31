Robert leads 1st-place White Sox in rally past Twins 8-5

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Luis Robert hit a tying homer in the seventh inning and the go-ahead double in the ninth, and the Chicago White Sox rallied to beat the skidding Minnesota Twins 8-5. The afterglow from Lucas Giolito’s no-hitter faded fast, as the right-hander fell behind 4-0 in his follow-up start. The White Sox surged back to win for the 12th time in 14 games. They’re in sole possession of first place in the AL Central for the first time this season, ahead of Cleveland and Minnesota. Miguel Sanó homered and scored three runs for the Twins, who have lost six straight games.