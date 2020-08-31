Polk Co. authorities say person drowned while swimming

Polk County (WQOW) - The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a person dove into shallow water over the weekend and died.

It happened on Saturday at 6:56 p.m. on Bone Lake which is east of Luck.

Polk County authorities say a male dove into two feet of water and apparently hit the lake bottom.

They said he lost consciousness.

Family members were able to get him onto a pontoon and tried helping him. He was taken to Amery Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's name is not being released at this time.

Authorities are calling the incident a drowning.