Planes, pizza and Cher: Biden resumes campaign travel

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Biden has resumed something resembling traditional campaigning for the first time in nearly six months. He flew Tuesday from his home in Delaware to battleground Pennsylvania, delivering a speech blistering President Donald Trump and dropping off pizzas at a local firehouse. One key element remained missing, though, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to upend the race for the White House: interactions with actual voters. Rules requiring social distancing and limiting the size of crowds meant that more than 100 people who gathered outside the Pittsburgh venue where Biden gave his speech couldn’t actually get in to see him.