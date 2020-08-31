Patriot Prayer no stranger to protests in Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The man killed in Portland, Oregon, Saturday was a supporter and “good friend” of the founder of right-wing group Patriot Prayer. The Washington state-based group doesn’t have a significant national footprint but is well known in the Pacific Northwest. Political activist and one-time Senate candidate Joey Gibson founded it in 2016 and its supporters have held many rallies in Portland since the election of President Donald Trump. The events draw counterprotesters from around the region and heightened tensions in Portland long before the police killing of George Floyd.