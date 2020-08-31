Pandemic tests shopper loyalty for clothing brands

NEW YORK (AP) — A slew of once-beloved brands from Lord & Taylor to Ann Taylor have filed for Chapter 11 since the pandemic. Many shoppers will see these iconic labels vanish or become mere shadows of themselves as they drastically shrink their businesses or get acquired. But while loyal customers bemoan their loss, the brands themselves have been clearly losing favor for years. Even before the pandemic, shoppers faced an abundance of choices online and were becoming less loyal to clothing labels. Now they pay close attention to not just fit and style but quick deliveries, curbside pickup and an overall better online experience.