Niecy Nash surprises with wedding to singer Jessica Betts

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Niecy Nash surprised fans with her weekend wedding to singer Jessica Betts. Nash and Betts posted Instagram photos Monday of their outdoor marriage ceremony. The couple had kept their relationship under wraps, and the revelation of the ceremony also served as a coming out for Nash, who had not publicly been in a relationship with a woman before. She wrote “#PlotTwist” in another Instagram post with a photo of herself and Betts, along with a rainbow emoji. Nash recently divorced husband Jayson Tucker. Nash is known for her roles on the television series “Reno 911” and “Claws.”