New Stillson Elementary School set to open

Chippewa Falls (WQOW)- After a year-and-a-half of construction, a new Chippewa Falls elementary school is set to open its doors to students on Tuesday.

Construction of the new Stillson Elementary School was completed earlier this month in the town of Lafayette, just in time for the start of the school year.

The $22 million project is a modern upgrade from the old Stillson Elementary, and includes designated learning pods across the building by grade level, a new climate control system and two playgrounds.

Staff members say they are thrilled with how the building came together.

"These processes are sometimes lengthy," said Chad Trowbridge, executive director of business services and finance for the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District. "We started this over two years ago, and the construction process began about a year-and-a-half ago, so it's really nice to see a bare site get shaped up and have a building start to rise out of the ground, and all in all it was a good process."

The school will host roughly 375 kids, and although there are no current plans to expand, the building is structured to add more classroom space if needed in the near future.