Minnesota takes 5-game losing streak into matchup with Chicago

Chicago White Sox (21-13, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (20-15, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Chicago: Lucas Giolito (3-2, 3.09 ERA) Minnesota: Rich Hill (1-1, 3.55 ERA)

LINE: White Sox 1; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota enters the game as losers of their last five games.

The Twins are 11-12 against teams from the AL Central. Minnesota has a team on-base percentage of .311, led by Nelson Cruz with a mark of .396.

The White Sox are 14-8 against the rest of their division. Chicago has hit 64 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Jose Abreu leads the club with 12 homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cruz leads the Twins with 29 RBIs and is batting .319.

Abreu leads the White Sox with 21 extra base hits and is slugging .638.

INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: (low back), Jake Odorizzi: (chest), Zack Littell: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (right elbow), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Eddie Rosario: (ankle), Byron Buxton: (left shoulder), Josh Donaldson: (calf), Mitch Garver: (right intercostal).

White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Gio Gonzalez: (right groin), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Yoan Moncada: (leg), Leury Garcia: (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.