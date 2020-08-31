Mexico’s ‘telfon’ presidency loses some sheen but survives

MEXICO CITY (AP) — For a president with a plunging economy and the world’s fourth-highest number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths, Mexico’s Andrés Manuel López Obrador isn’t doing so badly. In his second state-of-the-union address López Obrdor is expected to tout his anti-corruption drive and public works projects, neither of which draw much public enthusiasm. But the surprising thing is he still gets 52% support for a coronavirus policy that amounts to little more than damage control with as little testing as possible and almost no contact tracing or mandatory lockdown. López Obrador still has majority support, though his poll numbers have dropped and the honeymoon is clearly over.