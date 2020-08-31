India’s economy contracts by 24%, worst in at least 24 years

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s government says the country’s economy contracted by 23.9% in the April-June quarter, its worst performance in at least 24 years, as the coronavirus pandemic ravaged what was once the world’s fastest growing major economy. The contraction followed tepid growth in the previous quarter, with India’s economic growth slowing even before the pandemic struck. Although many coronavirus restrictions have been gradually lifted, the strain on the economy is expected to continue. The government in May announced a $266 billion stimulus package, but consumer demand and manufacturing are yet to recover. India has reported over 3.6 million cases, the third-highest number after the United States and Brazil.