Biden hits campaign trail, blames Trump for city violence

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Biden has arrived in Pittsburgh as he begins hitting the campaign trail for more appearances. He’s mounting a more aggressive offense against President Donald Trump, saying that Trump is contributing to the violence in the streets nationwide. Biden is accusing Trump of forfeiting “any moral leadership in this country.” Biden says Trump can’t stop the violence “because for years he has fomented it.” Trump and Republicans are increasingly running on a “law and order” message heading into the November elections, highlighting violence at protests focused on criminal justice reform as examples of what the country will look like under a Biden administration.