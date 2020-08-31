In aftermath of Hurricane Laura, residents worry about help

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Louisiana residents forced to evacuate because of Hurricane Laura are returning home to survey the damage to their homes and businesses, and some worry they won’t get enough help from state and federal officials. Gov. John Bel Edwards on Sunday warned that residents were in for a long recovery. Crews were starting to take chain saws to fallen trees and patch roofs, but most homes in the hard-hit city of Lake Charles appeared to be untouched following the storm. The Category 4 hurricane packed 150-mph winds and is blamed for 18 deaths in Texas and Louisiana.