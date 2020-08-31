Guinea president to seek 3rd term despite opposition

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Guinean President Alpha Conde has announced on state television that he will seek another term in office, raising fears of violent demonstrations. Conde is the second West African incumbent leader this month to say that term limits no longer apply when there is a new constitution in place. Ivory Coast’s president has made a similar claim. The Guinean president says he’s following the will of the people because a constitutional referendum earlier this year approved the changes. Conde is Guinea’s first democratically elected president, with the country suffering through decades of dictatorship after independence from France.