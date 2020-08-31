Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee dies at age 84

NEW DELHI (AP) — Former President Pranab Mukherjee, a senior leader of India’s opposition Congress party, has died. He was 84. Mukherjee had emergency surgery for a blood clot in his brain on Aug. 10 at a New Delhi hospital. The hospital said he tested positive for COVID-19 after the surgery and his condition was critical. He remained in a coma until his death on Monday. Mukherjee was president from 2012 to 2017, at the end of a long period when the Congress party held power. The office is largely ceremonial in India, with executive powers resting with the prime minister. Before that, he had been finance, defense and foreign minister for three separate prime ministers and helped manage their fractious governing coalitions.