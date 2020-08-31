 Skip to Content

Families of Odessa mass shooting victims file suit, seek $1M

National news from the Associated Press

ODESSA, Texas (AP) — Family members of two of the deceased Odessa mass shooting victims are suing the person who supplied the AR-style firearm to the mass shooter as well as the gun parts manufacturer for over $1 million in damages. The Odessa American reports the  families of 15-year-old Leilah Hernandez and 40-year-old Joseph Griffin are filing a civil lawsuit against Anthony Braziel, from whom mass shooter Seth Ator illegally obtained his weapon, and Anderson Manufacturing, a Kentucky-based gun parts manufacturer. Griffin said said Anderson Manufacturing and Braziel each will be served by certified mail, after which they have roughly 20 days to answer the lawsuit.

Associated Press

