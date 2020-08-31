COVID-19 takes loved ones, then the rituals to mourn them

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The COVID-19 pandemic has brought layers of pain to South Africa, claiming more than 14,000 lives and the rituals to mourn them. A South African funeral is usually an elaborate affair, often held on a Saturday. Family members and other mourners travel from around the country to hold overnight vigils and wash the body. Hundreds of people can attend _ and some still do in secret despite the government’s new restrictions. Some funerals have been blamed as super-spreading events for the coronavirus. Heartbroken families are left without the usual ways to process their grief.