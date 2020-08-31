Chippewa Falls Main Street’s trick or treating will look a little different this year

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Get your Halloween costumes ready. Chippewa Falls Main Street and downtown businesses will be hosting their annual Halloween trick or treating event but things will look a bit different this year.

This year's event will be held in a drive-thru fashion

Parents can take their kids out to the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls where nearly 3,000 bags filled with toys and candy will be given out to those who drive-thru.

Chippewa Falls Main Street Director Teri Ouimette said there's a reason they announced the event this early.

"That's why we posted this, to give people at least a little bit of joy, something to look forward too, especially the kids and it's fun dressing up we all know that," Ouimette said. "We wish we could do more than that, however, this is what we're going to do."

The date and time of the event has not yet been determined.