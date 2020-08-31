Championship brings new opportunities for Bateaux FC

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Bateaux FC raised the Primary Cup on Sunday after winning its first Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League championship.

The title comes with more than hardware, however. The Eau Claire-based club now has the opportunity to play other league champions, and even some higher-level competition.

Bateaux FC President David Ripplinger said the club will play an offseason friendly match against Granite City FC on October 11 and is finalizing plans for another match on September 20.

Ripplinger said the Milwaukee Torrent, a professional team, has also reached out.

"Just seeing the different levels of competition at all different leagues is going to be absolutely incredible for us," he said.

Ripplinger said he would like to play the matches in Eau Claire if allowed.