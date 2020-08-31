CDC: 94% of COVID-19 deaths had underlying conditions

(WQOW) - Six percent of those who have died from COVID-19 had no other underlying conditions according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control.

That means other health issues contributed to the death of 94 percent of those who have died from COVID-19. In fact, the average person had 2.6 additional conditions that led to death.

Of the 161,392 people who had died from COVID-19 when the CDC's latest weekly findings were released, just over 68,000 of them also had influenza and pneumonia; the leading secondary cause of COVID-19 deaths.

Other leading secondary causes include respiratory failure, hypertensive diseases, diabetes and cardiac arrest.

At least five of Eau Claire's six COVID-19 deaths had other underlying health conditions.

