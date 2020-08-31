Asian stocks fall back after Wall Street advances to record

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have given up early gains after Wall Street turned in its fifth straight weekly gain and China’s manufacturing growth held steady. Tokyo’s benchmark rose while Hong Kong, Seoul and Shanghai retreated. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.2% after the Chinese statistics bureau reported manufacturing grew in August at about the same rate as the previous month. On Friday, U.S. stocks benefited from Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s announcement of a strategy change that could keep interest rates low for a long time. The change, dubbed “average inflation targeting,” could mean rates stay low even if inflation hits the Fed’s 2% target.