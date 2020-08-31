A soggy start to the end of Meteorological summer

A round of showers and thunderstorms crawled across the valley early Monday. Showers and isolated thunder will last through 9 or 10 am before slow clearing leads to cooler sunshine later in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts will vary from 0.25'' to 1''+, which is considerably helpful given the -2.00'' deficit we've been facing for the month of August. Overall, the summer months of June to August has been close to average, now just -0.34'' down from normal.

An approaching cold front is responsible for the scattered rain and thunder early Monday. This frontal passage will eventually start to clear us out late Monday afternoon. Unfortunately it will keep high temperatures capped in the upper 60's to low 70's, but it should bring on more sunshine too.

The front will also bring in breezy northwest winds at 5 to 15 mph with gusts around 25+ mph.

Monday marks the final day of Meteorological summer which runs from June through August. This is not to be mistaken for Astronomical fall which occurs during the Fall Equinox at 8:30 am on Tuesday, September 22nd. Meteorological seasons follow the temperature trend of the calendar year while Astronomical seasons follow the angle of the sun.

Regardless, it seems the weather pattern will start more fall-like as the temperature outlook for the first 10 days of September suggests cooler than average temperatures with highs in the low 70's and lows in the upper 40's/low 50's.