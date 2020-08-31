2 shootings, 2 days: In Kenosha, a microcosm of US strife

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The police shooting of a Black man, followed by the deaths of two protesters shot by a white teenager, have made Kenosha, Wisconsin, a microcosm of a nation wracked over racial inequity, policing and public safety. The bloodshed happened two days and 2 miles apart this month. Two accounts are getting told as Kenosha takes stock of a week of convulsion, and ahead of President Donald Trump’s planned visit Tuesday. But as people here navigate barricaded streets, boarded-up windows and their own place along some of the deepest fault lines cleaving the U.S., there are many more than two perspectives on what happened.