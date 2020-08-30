Victims of shooting during Kenosha protests engaged gunman

CHICAGO (AP) - The two men killed and a third wounded in Kenosha all directly engaged with the accused 17-year-old gunman. Friends described the dead this week as an avid skateboarder and a Texas transplant with a young daughter. Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old from Antioch, Illinois, has been charged with fatally shooting two protesters and wounding a third.



Authorities have identified the two men killed as 38-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum and 26-year-old Anthony Huber. The wounded man has been identified as 26-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz