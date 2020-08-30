UW-Stout alumni start craft mocktail business

Hudson (WQOW) - Danielle and Nate Goss met as seniors at UW-Stout; Nate was a packaging major and Danielle studied dietetics. Little did they know, seven years later, those two skills would come in handy when deciding to create the company Kul Mocks.

In the spring of 2019, the couple learned they were expecting their first child. Unable to drink alcohol during the pregnancy, and finding few varieties of non-alcoholic drinks that tasted like cocktails, Danielle began making her own craft mocktails.

"As much as I love a great bottled water, or a soda or a sparkling water, it just never really gave me that same social feeling that I would get from having a cocktail on hand," she said. "Obviously that was not what I was looking for while being pregnant, but I was looking for something that was fun and social and but that was also safe for me to consume."

When the duo was unable to find healthy mocktails in stores, the couple began exploring the idea of starting their own craft mocktail business.

"We want to be the flagship brand in this new and emerging category of low and no alcohol ready to drink cocktails," said Danielle.

With that goal in mind, the Goss' teamed up with Wisconsin Brewing Company in Verona to make and can the beverages Danielle had been experimenting with.



Now, over a year later, those drinks (blackberry mock-jito, strawberry mock-arita, and a mock mule) are distributed from Hudson to all over Wisconsin and Minnesota.

"Our goal is we are launching with these three flavors," said Nate. "We're really taking in all the feedback from our consumer groups and from there we're definitely open when the time comes to come out with new beverages."

The couple-turned business owners hope that Kul Mocks will become a primary option for designated drivers, pregnant women or anyone that just wants the social experience of drinking with friends, without the alcohol.