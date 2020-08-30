 Skip to Content

US Rep. Phillips says Minnetonka campaign office burglarized

11:29 am Minnesota news from the Associated Press

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips says his suburban Minneapolis campaign office was burglarized. Phillips tweeted about the overnight break-in at his Minnetonka campaign office on Sunday. He also posted a photo of a shattered glass door. Campaign spokesman Richard Carlbom confirmed to the Star Tribune that items were stolen from the office, but did not disclose what was taken or provide a damage estimate. Carlbom says Phillips’ campaign is working with law enforcement and reviewing security footage to identify those responsible. Phillips, a Democrat, won election to the 3rd Congressional District in 2018, flipping the western suburban seat for Democrats for the first time in decades.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content