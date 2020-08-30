UN labor body: Qatar ‘dismantles’ kafala employment system

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A U.N. body says a new labor law in the energy-rich nation of Qatar “effectively dismantles” the country’s long-criticized “kafala” employment system. The International Labor Organization said as of now, migrant workers can change jobs before the end of their contracts without obtaining the permission of their current employers. It says Qatar also has adopted a minimum monthly wage and requires employers to either provide food and housing or to pay allowances if those are not provided to the workers. The minimum wage rule will take effect some six months after the law is published in the country’s official gazette. Qatar has a relatively small population and relies on foreign workers as its vast energy wealth finances a building boom.