Tigers finish sweep of Twins, pull back to .500 with 3-2 win

DETROIT (AP) — Jonathan Schoop hit a tiebreaking home run in the sixth inning, and the Detroit Tigers finished off a three-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins with a 3-2 victory. Tyler Alexander pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief for Detroit, which handed Twins starter Kenta Maeda his first loss of the season. Detroit has won five straight and pulled back to .500 on the year. Minnesota has dropped five in a row. Jeimer Candelario also homered for the Tigers, and Jorge Polanco went deep for the Twins. Rookie Casey Mize allowed two runs in three innings as Detroit’s starter.