Taurasi, Diggins-Smith help Mercury hold off Lynx, 83-79

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 13 of her 25 points in the fourth quarter, Diana Taurasi had 23 points and 12 rebounds, and the Phoenix Mercury held off the Minnesota Lynx for an 83-79 win for their third win in a row. Diggins-Smith made all of her 11 free-throw attempts, including four in the final 13 seconds. The Lynx used a 12-2 run to trim their deficit to 70-65 with 6:18 to play and Odyssey Sims later made two free throws to cap an 8-0 spurt that made it a three-point game with 1:27 left but Diggins-Smith scored six points in the final minute to seal it. Crystal Dangerfield scored 15 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter for Minnesota (10-5).