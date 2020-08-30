Police: Ohio State football player wounded in shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett was wounded in a shooting in Columbus over the weekend. Police say officers responding to a report of a shooting just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday found blood in the street and one shell casing near the blood. They said the officers followed a trail of blood to an apartment where the 22-year-old Garrett was found with a “through-and-through” gunshot wound to the cheeks. He was taken to Ohio State University Hospital in stable condition. Police opened a felony assault investigation. No arrests were immediately announced. A message was sent to a team representative seeking comment.